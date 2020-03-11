Regional advocacy brief: Nutrition-sensitive social protection

WHY INVEST IN NUTRITION-SENSITIVE SOCIAL PROTECTION?

More than 820 million people suffer negative consequences of malnutrition around the world. In 2018, WFP supported 88 million undernourished people. To accelerate the action and end hunger by 2030, we must find new and fast ways to get there.

Social protection provides a unique opportunity for WFP and partners to meet sizeable needs, expand reach, and strengthen governments’ assistance to their affected populations. Good nutrition is an important pre-requisite for human and socio-economic development. Through effective policies, programmes and service delivery, malnutrition can be prevented, and millions of lives could be saved while livelihoods, productivity and health can be enhanced.

This advocacy brief lays out ways to strengthen WFP’s engagement in nutrition-sensitive social protection in countries supported by the Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe. It is a call for action advocating for nutrition-sensitive social protection, supporting the most vulnerable.

Ensuring national social protection systems are nutrition-sensitive at different levels, the brief highlights pieces of evidence on the need for, as well as the impact of nutrition-sensitive social protection. It identifies potential entry points, and opportunities in the development and implementation of national responses, poverty-reduction and development plans; and it speaks to broader social policies, programmes and schemes.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR WFP TO ENGAGE IN NUTRITION-SENSITIVE SOCIAL PROTECTION