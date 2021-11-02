A Region on the Move – Mid-year Mobility Overview (January to June 2020)

II. INTRODUCTION

The political and humanitarian landscape of the EHoA region has been highly fluid since 2018. Despite the complex mix of protracted crises and new emerging internal displacement, especially due to conflict in Ethiopia which drove the regional number of displaced persons to nearly 8 million at the end of 2018,3 the region witnessed several major positive advancements during that year. Particularly significant was the signing of the historic Eritrea-Ethiopia peace deal in July 2018 after 20 years of hostility between the two neighbouring countries, followed by the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018. In addition to these accords, Kenya and Uganda signed a pact to promote cross-border sustainable peace and development in September 2019 and during the same year, both Ethiopia and Somalia developed national policies for displaced persons and refugee-returnees. By the end of 2019, the displaced population across the region dropped to 6.3 million IDPs4 and remained relatively constant until the end of 2020 with an estimated 6.5 million IDPs.

2020 has been a time like no other, a year during which the world and the EHoA grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic response. Long before the COVID-19 crisis, the EHoA region was already exposed to numerous vulnerabilities, namely widespread political instability, armed conflict, erratic weather patterns, socioeconomic shocks and food insecurity, all of which triggered movements within and out of the region in parallel with traditional seasonal incentives for the search of water and pasture. Due to these intertwining factors, Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan recorded some of the highest new displacements in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020.6 With an upsurge in conflict and violence at the very end of the year due to the unfolding Northern Ethiopia crisis, internal displacement rose by 44 per cent between the end of 2020 and mid-2021. By June 2021, the displaced population in the EHoA accounted for nearly 13.1 million people, of whom over 9.4 million were IDPs and more than 3.6 million were refugees and asylum-seekers.

Similarly, the number of people in need of assistance in the region soared by 75 per cent between 2020 and 2021.8 Funding and resources to respond to humanitarian crises in the region have been redirected to competing priorities, including the continued fight against COVID-19 and the need to support the recovery of domestic economies, thereby stretching the capacity to address multisectoral needs altogether. Further, remittances which provide an economic lifeline to the most vulnerable households have not been spared the brunt of the pandemic as many migrant workers lost their jobs and thus were unable to send money home.9 Food inflation linked to the pandemic disrupting global supply chains have also made many households more vulnerable; the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index hit its highest point in a decade in May 2021.10 Hence, while the immediate effects of COVID-19 have been less drastic than initially anticipated on the health of the displaced and migrant populations in the region, the impact on every other aspect of life has become profound in 2021, although the farreaching effects will not be fully comprehended for many years to come.

With the pandemic, mobility and migration slowed down significantly but did not come to an end. Several groups of migrants became stranded due to travel restrictions and border closures while other migrants sought alternative routes and plans, including the decision to return home and put a stop to the migration process. These COVID-19-related hurdles often pushed migrants to undertake journeys that are more dangerous, particularly along the Eastern Route which runs from the EHoA to the Arabian Peninsula. In 2021, notably from February to May and for the first time along this maritime route, more migrants were returning from Yemen than arriving in Yemen from the Horn. Such trend reversal gives a sense of how irregular migrants in Yemen are contending with miserable conditions that often turn into a hopeless situation. Movements picked up again from June, however, they remained limited in the summer months due to extreme weather conditions at sea which make it difficult for migrants to travel by boat.

IOM’s Regional Data Hub (RDH) for the EHoA,11 which aims to promote evidence-based migration dialogue, lead regional research efforts and foster a multi-layered analysis of regional migration data, has been active since 2018. The RDH consolidates and monitors both primary and secondary data sources to provide timely and relevant information on key migration trends in the region. The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)12 is the main methodology used to track and monitor displacement and population mobility, while other IOM data sources are utilized to target specific sub-groups of populations on the move. In 2020, the RDH revised some of its data collection tools to include COVID-19 indicators to monitor aspects such as the awareness of the pandemic and its impact on remittances. Furthermore, multiple research activities have been launched by the RDH since 2019 to strengthen the evidence base on migration and provide a rich overview and deeper understanding of the regional dynamics, notably along the Eastern and Southern migratory routes.