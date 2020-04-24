A Region on the Move: 2019 Mobility Overview in the East and Horn of Africa and the Arab Peninsula

01 HIGHLIGHTS

FORCED DISPLACEMENT

Regional Overview

The East and Horn of Africa region was home to 6.3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 3.5 million refugees and asylum-seekers in 2019

Ethiopia

Determined to address the issue of internal displacement, the Government of Ethiopia, through the Ministry of Peace (MoP) and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), launched a nation-wide return process in April 2019, and the national Durable Solutions Initiative (DSI) in December 2019 to support the return, integration and voluntary relocation of IDPs.

South Sudan

Alongside protracted conflict, and intercommunal and livestock-related clashes, food insecurity remained the main factor putting more than half of the South Sudanese population (7.5 million) in dire need of humanitarian assistance and protection. As of November 2019, the DTM-OCHA unified baseline reported a total number of 1,665,815 IDPs and 1,365,057 returnees.

Burundi

In 2019, internal displacement in Burundi declined by 22 per cent, bringing the total IDPs to 104,191, mostly displaced by climatic events. Since the signing of a Tripartite Agreement between the Government of Burundi, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and UNHCR two years ago over the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees, a total of 79,720 individuals were assisted to voluntarily return to Burundi, of which 20,953 from the United Republic of Tanzania in 2019 alone. However, many returnees continued to face reintegration challenges back home.

Somalia

Recurring climatic shocks, especially drought and flooding, stressed Somalia’s growing vulnerability to climate change. Food security further deteriorated due to the desert locust invasion, which caused massive damage to crops and pastures at the end of the year. To counter the impact of drought, the Government of Somalia in collaboration with aid agencies launched the Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP) in June 2019. In November 2019, Somalia adopted the National Policy on Refugee Returnees and IDPs aimed to provide protection and assistance to persons of concern, and ensure durable solutions to all forms of displacement, in addition to ratifying the Kampala Convention.

Ebola Virus Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 17 July 2019. As of 31 December 2019, 3,380 cumulative EVD cases, including 3,262 confirmed and 118 probable cases, and 2,232 cumulative deaths with a mortality rate of 66 per cent were recorded. Significant efforts were made to contain the outbreak by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its neighbouring countries.