RefugePoint 2022 Second Quarter Report

Quarterly Highlight

In 2021, RefugePoint launched a three-year strategy (2021-2023) to map out our organizational goals and our vision for the humanitarian field at large. In it, we highlight the importance of reimagining what refugee response looks like in partnership with refugees themselves, and driving large-scale systemic change to support long-term solutions.

At the halfway point of our three-year strategy, there are two overarching points that we’ve learned:

The first is that our strategic objective of expanding access to resettlement and other pathways to safety is more necessary than ever.

As of May, 2022, there are more than 100 million people who have been forced to flee their homes.

Our strategy includes expanding the reach of resettlement and building new resettlement-related programs. In the past few years we’ve built labor mobility and family reunion programs, and helped to launch the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans, which has now expanded to include Ukrainians.

The second is our strategic objective of recognizing self-reliance is a key to the future of humanitarian response. The Ukraine crisis, just like so many others before it, has highlighted the importance of enabling refugees to become selfreliant. The vast majority of refugees are stuck for one or two decades outside of their home country.

Our strategic objectives include pioneering self-reliance programming and measurement through our Urban Refugee Protection Program in Nairobi. We’ve found that the impact and learning from this program can play a pivotal role in defining better strategies for the field more broadly.

As we look to the future, the time frame through 2027 will likely bring about some of the most significant changes in humanitarian response that have occurred in decades. Enabling refugees to be the lead participants in programs that impact their lives, unlocking opportunities for them to innovate and earn an income, and centering the value of dignity in humanitarian response are all possible on a global scale. Read the full blog post by RefugePoint’s CEO, Sasha Chanoff.