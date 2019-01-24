Refugees and (Other) Migrants: will the Global Compacts ensure safe flight and onward mobility for refugees?

By Cathryn Costello

I. INTRODUCTION

The New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants is a unanimous United Nations (UN) General Assembly Resolution which was adopted by Heads of State and Government on 19 September 2016. It contains common provisions on both refugees and migrants, as well as sections dealing with these categories separately. The Declaration repeatedly reaffirms commitments to the human rights of refugees and migrants, confirms the centrality of the 1951 Refugee Convention, and emphasizes the importance of a humanitarian approach to both migrants and refugees. As it states in paragraph 5:

We reaffirm and will fully protect the human rights of all refugees and migrants, regardless of status; all are rights holders. Our response will demonstrate full respect for international law and international human rights law and, where applicable, international refugee law and international humanitarian law. [emphasis added]

The New York Declaration set up the process to create the two Global Compacts, with different processes and assumptions underpinning the Global Compact on Refugees (Refugee Compact) and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (Migration Compact). The Refugee Compact principally aims to address the long-acknowledged missing element in the global refugee regime, namely ‘predictable and equitable burden- and responsibility-sharing’ (para 3). In contrast, the Migration Compact is broader, and reflects a range of competing priorities (with little guidance on how to reconcile them, or trade them off), aiming to ensure ‘international cooperation’ in order to foster ‘safe, orderly and regular migration’.

The Compacts are not legally binding, evidently, but like many such processes, they could come to have legal effects. Their impact remains to be seen. Both could easily remain dead letter. Indeed, the Migration Compact in particular is so facultative in the range of options it endorses that States could do very little, or even nothing, and still claim to be acting in pursuit of its 23 objectives. However, the Compacts’ very existence demonstrates a degree of political commitment, as well as linkages with other processes (including the Sustainable Development Goals) which recognize that migration and refugee protection warrant increased political attention.

In this piece, I assess some of the implications of the split between the two separate Compacts, and in particular, what that split connotes for refugees’ mobility. While the bifurcation of the Compacts between refugees and migrants is understandable, it also throws up problems that are especially germane, given their political context. Mass drownings of those seeking refuge in Europe shocked the public conscience in 2015. The most plausible explanation behind those drownings, and the mass arrivals of refugees in Europe that were characterized as the 2015 ‘refugee crisis’, is the spectacular failure of refugee containment policies. Moreover, those policies are not isolated – they are embedded in the global refugee regime, which sees most refugees enduring the rights deprivation of protracted displacement in the global South, combined with few legal routes to move onward. Refugee containment practices, which failed so spectacularly in 2015, have been problematized in refugee studies for decades as the defining negative feature of the global refugee regime. That background in part explains my focus here – namely, on the implications of the Global Compacts for refugee flight and mobility. This is not to suggest that refugee mobility is a panacea for all the ills suffered by refugees, but rather that its suppression is a serious deficit in the global protection regime.

To this end, I examine two important aspects of the Global Compacts. First, the Compacts assume certain categorical distinctions between refugees and migrants, which are more fluid than they imagine. I am not suggesting that the particular legal and political status of refugees should be undermined, but rather that the dividing line that has been drawn requires scrutiny. Secondly, as the literature on refugee containment amply demonstrates, migration control policies and practices often bear down particularly heavily on refugees and would-be refugees. Many of the issues dealt with in the Migration Compact are of particular concern to these groups of people, in particular visa policies and smuggling prohibitions. Moreover, carrier sanctions are largely absent from the Compacts, a striking omission, given their central role in rendering refugees’ flight and mobility dangerous.

Finally, having problematized the bifurcation in the Compacts, this piece suggests a constructive way forward. The Compacts are replete with promise, and their loose and programmatic approach means that it will be in their implementation that change (if any) emerges. I offer a constructive reading, emphasizing harm reduction and the overarching concept of ‘international protection’.