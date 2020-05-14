Refugees and migrants forgotten in COVID-19 crisis response

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc around the globe, disrupting work, plunging people into financial difficulties and threatening life as we know it. Refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers are amongst those who are particularly struggling with pandemic related instability. They have unique challenges due to their legal and immigration status, precarious work situations, and restricted access to public benefits and health care systems. Their experiences are complicated by language and cultural barriers, xenophobia, racism, discrimination, stigma and exclusion.