Refugee Self-Reliance and the Global Compact on Refugees: Unpacking Barriers and Opportunities for Success, December 2021

The Refugee Self-Reliance Initiative (RSRI), the Global Refugee Youth Network (GRYN), and the Refugee-Led Research Hub (RLRH) joined together to invite civil society actors to share input focused on Objective II of the Global Compact on Refugees, enhancing refugee self-reliance. Through a multi-layer study ‘Refugee Self-Reliance and the Global Compact on Refugees: Unpacking Barriers and Opportunities for Success’ the RSRI, GRYN and RLRH engaged civil society actors to create recommendations that will feed into the UNHCR High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM) in Geneva in December 2021, and guide future discussions on self-reliance.