Refugee Response Index: Guidebook and Questionnaire 2021

Refugee Response Index methodology published

DARA is pleased to share the Refugee Response Index (RRI) Guidebook and Questionnaire.

You can download the RRI using the link below.

Refugee Response Index 2021

The Refugee Response Index is a civil society led initiative designed to assess and monitor countries’ response to refugees and asylum seekers in an independent and comprehensive manner. It covers each component of an adequate refugee response and can be used in any country context, regardless of size and contribution to the global refugee response. With support from the European Commission (DG-INTPA), the Refugee Response Index was successfully pilot tested in Kenya and Costa Rica, and the findings from this process informed the refinement of the indicators and methodology. The detailed Guidebook and Questionnaire, comprising 6 pillars and over 160 indicators ranging from access to asylum through to making the international refugee system work, has now been finalised.

Several well-known global monitoring and data collection tools that address development, good governance, and other human rights measures have been supported by the international community for many years. Despite its global importance, there is no similar index on refugee protection and forced displacement issues. The Refugee Response Index is intend to fill that gap.