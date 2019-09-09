EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Refugee Education 2030: A Strategy for Refugee Inclusion aims to contribute directly to the following goals of the Global Compact on Refugees1: » Ease the pressures on host countries » Enhance refugee self-reliance » Support conditions in countries of origin for return in safety and dignity The strategy arises from lessons learned about parallel education provision for refugees reflected in the 2011 Review of refugee education, and from the experience of shifting to national education service provision across a wide range of distinct contexts as a result of the guidance provided in the 2012-2016 UNHCR Refugee Education Strategy. It is also informed by partner and UNHCR collaboration and innovations, new or amplified partnerships with ministries of education and planning, refugee youth, civil society, development and humanitarian donors and the private sector, greater UNHCR internal capacity and significant international commitments related to the Global Compact on Refugees.

As the lead for refugee protection, UNHCR maintains its commitment to and support for refugees and host governments until solutions for all refugees are identified. UNHCR has nearly 70 years of experience developing legal frameworks, policy, guidance and programming informed by monitoring and evaluation results, annual participatory assessments and research about and with refugee communities. It works daily and directly with refugees, governments and partners at field, country, regional and global levels. It therefore assumes a global leadership role to ensure that decisions and actions related to education for refugees in emergency and protracted situations are considered through the lenses of legal frameworks, historical experience and emerging displacement trends. UNHCR aims to draw attention to education needs in hosting communities, create conditions for partnership and action that result in strengthened education systems that benefit all learners, leverage the comparable strengths of various partners in mixed situations for improved coherence across population groups and make meaningful and collaborative contributions to the goals of the 2030 Global Agenda for Education (2030 Agenda).