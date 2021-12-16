Introduction

The Refugee and Migrant Health: Global Competency Standards for Health Workers (the Standards) highlights the competencies and behaviours of the health workforce in providing quality care to refugee and migrant populations. Achieving universal health coverage for refugee and migrant populations requires strong health systems with competent health workers who are trained, supported and empowered to provide the care needed.

Competence is the state of proficiency to perform work activities to a defined standard. It is multidimensional and dynamic, changing with time, experience and setting, and equates to having the requisite competencies to do this in a given context (1). Competence in an area is durable, trainable and, through the expression of behaviours, measurable. Health workers providing care to refugee and migrant populations are expected to achieve a minimum level of competence and, therefore, to integrate the Standards into their performance of work activities.

The WHO Health and Migration Programme, in collaboration with the Health Workforce Department, identified the need to specifically tailor competencies to address the various differing health needs of refugee and migrant populations.

This has led to the development of the Standards. This is strongly aligned with the Global competency framework for universal health coverage being developed by the WHO Health Workforce Department to identify the competencies and areas of practice for health workers through the lens of primary health care but it contains additional specifications for minimum behavioural standards and evidenceinformed clinical standards in the context of migration and displacement.

The Standards focuses on the behaviours of health workers while recognizing that health systems also need to be responsive to the needs of refugees and migrants.

The health workforce is positioned within a broader landscape, where policy and legal considerations govern access to health services for refugee and migrant populations. Quality health care for all requires structures that are inclusive of refugee and migrant populations as well as an educated health workforce capable of providing culturally sensitive services.