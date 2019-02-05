Refugee and Migrant Children in Europe Accompanied, Unaccompanied and Separated: Overview of Trends (January - June 2018)

Arrivals to Europe between January and June 2018

Between January and June 2018, 10,404 children arrived in Greece, Italy, Bulgaria and Spain of whom 4,684 (45%) were unaccompanied or separated children (UASC). Arrival of children overall in the first half of 2018 dropped by 37% compared to the same period in 2017 (16,524).

Greece

Between January and June 2018, 5,0013 children arrived to Greece by sea, including 636 (13%) UASC. Although the overall arrival of children to Europe decreased by 37% in the first half of 2018, children arriving to Greece increased by more than two-thirds as compared to the first half of 2017 (3,020). Arrival of UASC among those children also increased by 57% compared to the first half of 2017 (409). The majority of children, including UASC, arriving to Greece by sea were from the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Italy

Among the 3,096 children who arrived to Italy between January and June 2018, 2,593 (84%) were unaccompanied or separated. This is a 75% decrease compared to children arriving in the first half of 2017 (12,239). The number of UASC arriving in the first half of 2018 also decreased by 77% compared to the first half of 2017 (11,406). This decrease is mainly due to the continuous drop in the number of people crossing the Central Mediterranean since July 2017. Most children originated from Eritrea, Tunisia, Sudan and Côte d’Ivoire.

Bulgaria

Between January and June 2018, 128 children were intercepted at border crossing points and within the territory of the country, a 53% decrease compared to the same period in 2017 (270). Among those, 27% were unaccompanied or separated children (35) which presents a 65% decrease compared to the first half of 2017 (101). Most children, both accompanied and unaccompanied, were from Iraq, the Syrian Arab Republic and Afghanistan.

Spain

Between January and June 2018, 2,179 children arrived by land and sea. Among those, 1,420 (65%) were unaccompanied or separated. This is 120% increase compared to children arrived in the first half of 2017 (995). Based on UNHCR estimate figures, most children, including UASC, came from Guinea, Mali, Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire.