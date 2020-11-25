Reflections - Lessons from Evaluations: UNDP support to Livelihoods Restoration and Job Creation in Crisis Countries

This paper focuses on support to livelihoods restoration and is one in a series of knowledge products from the IEO focusing on important areas of UNDP support to countries in crisis. This is a rapid evidence assessment, designed to provide a balanced synthesis of evaluative evidence posted to the UNDP Evaluation Resource Centre over the past decade. Country-level and thematic evaluations conducted by the IEO were an important source, given their independence and high credibility. Additionally, high-quality decentralized evaluations commissioned by country offices were considered. Within each review, the emphasis was on identifying consistent findings, conclusions and recommendations that capture relevant lessons for UNDP. The analysis seeks to offer practical and timely insights to support UNDP decision-makers for effective crisis response. It is not a comprehensive study of the general and scientific literature on crisis support.