Reducing vulnerability of migrants and displaced populations

Whether refugees living in overcrowded camps or jobless migrant workers forced to return home, the lives of millions of people in Asia-Pacific are threatened by the dangerous combination of displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This brief, developed by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, highlights the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on certain groups of people and offers some key policy recommendations to ensure no one is left behind in COVID-19 prevention, response and recovery. The brief reflects the interventions and feedback of speakers and participants in the April 9, 2020, webinar on Reducing COVID-19 vulnerability amongst displaced populations and migrants, co-organized with the International Council of Voluntary Agencies and the International Organization for Migration.