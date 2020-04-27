World
Reducing vulnerability of migrants and displaced populations
Attachments
Whether refugees living in overcrowded camps or jobless migrant workers forced to return home, the lives of millions of people in Asia-Pacific are threatened by the dangerous combination of displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic.
This brief, developed by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, highlights the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on certain groups of people and offers some key policy recommendations to ensure no one is left behind in COVID-19 prevention, response and recovery. The brief reflects the interventions and feedback of speakers and participants in the April 9, 2020, webinar on Reducing COVID-19 vulnerability amongst displaced populations and migrants, co-organized with the International Council of Voluntary Agencies and the International Organization for Migration.
- International Organization for Migration
