ReDSS COVID-19 policy brief: To leave no one behind and mitigate impacts for displacement-affected communities

Overview

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt worldwide and there are growing numbers of cases in the East and Horn of Africa region. As governments struggle to contain the virus and enact emergency public health measures, humanitarian and development partners are also grappling with how to plan for and respond to the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable refugees, IDPs and host communities.

ReDSS adaptation strategy over the next three months (April - June 2020) is across two primary workstreams: (1) Support ReDSS members and partners to plan for and adapt to COVID-19 through coordination, cross-learning and adaptation based on learning and evidence; and (2) Continue engagement on the broader durable solutions agenda to maintain momentum and stakeholder engagement to address long-term displacement and solutions issues.

ReDSS has developed a set of key messages to inform and adapt responses and support strategic engagement by ReDSS members including in coordination forums and with key stakeholders:

• Strengthening engagement and mutual accountability with communities

• Upholding rights and mainstreaming protection

• Responding to vulnerabilities and needs in camp, settlements and urban settings

• Strengthening area-based, locally led and integrated approaches

• Ensuring a dual focus that addresses COVID-19 response within longer-term planning for protracted displacement issues