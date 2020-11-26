World + 7 more
REDLAC Response to COVID-19: 7 months at a glance (March - November 2020)
To respond to the impact of COVID-19, REDLAC (Regional Group on Risks, Emergencies and Disasters for Latin America and the Caribbean) has been working intensively in recent months as the platform for humanitarian coordination at the regional level.
Through the 9 clusters and 3 thematic groups, important achievements have been made for the region thanks to the efforts of more than 40 participating humanitarian organizations.
SECTORIAL WORKING GROUPS: LEADERS/CO-LEADERS AND PARTICIPANTS
1. WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE
UNICEF, PAHO/WHO, UNHCR, FAO, OCHA, IOM, UNDP, RCO, UNESCO, IFRC, ACH, ADRA, Alliance for Solidarity, Action Aid, CaLP, CARE, CARITAS, CAWST, CESVI, CIDP, CLOSAS, COOPI, CRS, CORDES, EDUCO, GOAL, GWP, HIAS, HOPE, IMMAP, IMPACT, ISF, Living Water Int, MDM, MSF, NCA, NRC, OXFAM, PLAN, RET, Save the Children, Water for People, World Vision, IDB, CDEMA, REACH, CAPRADE, CARPHA, CAWASA, ALOAS, CWWA, Techo.
2. EMERGENCY SHELTER
IFRC, UNHCR, OCHA, IOM, CRS, Habitat for Humanity, MV Pacific Hope, NRC, Save the Children, Shelter Box, World Vision, Techo, CDEMA, Global, Shelter Cluster, IMPACT/REACH, ECHO, CEPREDENAC, CARE Cuba, Canadian Red Cross Society, Lillie Renee Foundation CARIB, Interaction LAC forum, SBP.
3. COORDINATION AND MANAGEMENT OF TEMPORARY SHELTERS
IOM, UNHCR, PAHO/WHO, OCHA, UN Environment, UN Women, UNAIDS, UNFPA, UNICEF, ICRC, IFRC, NRC, Save the Children
4. EDUCATION
UNICEF, Save the Children, UNHCR, OCHA, IOM, UNAIDS, UNDRR, UNESCO, IFRC, IsraAid, NRC,
PLAN International, RET, World Vision, INEE, AECID, ECHO, RMRP Platform
5. NUTRITION
UNICEF, FAO, PAHO/WHO, WFP, IFRC, AECID, ECHO.
6. LOGISTICS
WFP, UNHCR, OCHA, IOM, UNAIDS, PAHO/WHO, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, ICRC, IFRC, Save the Children, World Animal Protection, Ministry of Government of Panama.
7. PROTECTION
UNHCR, NRC, OHCHR, OCHA, IOM, UN Environment, UN Women, UNAIDS, WFP, UNDP, UNDSS, UNFPA, UNICEF, ICRC, IFRC, CaLP, Child Fund, HIAS, MDM, MSF, Plan International, RET International, Save the Children, TSF, World Vision, AECID, ECHO, Spanish Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross
8. HEALTH
OCHA, PAHO/WHO, UNAIDS, UNICEF, ICRC, IFRC, MSF, Norwegian Red Cross, Plan Canada, Save the Children, ECHO, AECID
9. FOOD SECURITY
ADRA, WFP, FAO, HIAS, NRC, OCHA, UN Women, UNICEF, UNOPS, IFRC, OXFAM, Plan International, World Vision, CashCap.
