Red Cross Red Crescent Magazine: Trust, a question of life or death

Humanity in the age of distrust

Cries of ‘fake news’. Abuse and scandal in government, business and civil society. Personal data sold to the highest bidder. Algorithms that manipulate what we see on social media. Online ‘bots’, troll factories, hate speech. The list of trends helping to erode public trust goes on and on — no wonder that questions of trust and distrust have come to define our era and our everyday lives. Our phones and computers continually ask us to ‘accept’, ‘trust’, ‘block’ or ‘deny’ solicitations from unknown sources and, every day, we see evidence that trust — this critical glue that holds our societies together — is on increasingly shaky ground.

Accept? Don’t take my word for it. The Edelman Trust Barometer, an annual global survey that tracks people’s attitudes towards key societal institutions such as media, government, business and non-profit groups, shows that trust in those sectors has steadily declined in recent years, with a slight uptick in 2019. Only one in five people surveyed in the 2019 survey, which polled people in 27 markets worldwide, felt that overall, ‘the system’ was working for them. This reality poses big challenges for institutions that sell products, provide information or try to make the world a better place. But distrust itself is not necessarily a bad thing. In places of conflict or insecurity, for example, distrust is often key to survival. Even in countries at peace, a healthy skepticism is often considered a virtue.

Block? Yet, as we’ve seen too often in recent years, distrust can also kill. If it leads people to avoid critical healthcare, or a vaccination, as has happened with the Ebola crisis (see story on page 4), the consequences of distrust can be devastating. Distrust can also lead to aid workers being rejected, threatened, arrested or even killed simply for trying to save or improve the lives of others. These are a few of the reasons that trust is a key theme of the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement this December in Geneva, Switzerland. Just as much as tarpaulins, food and medicine, trust is an essential commodity of our work. If we hope to help people at their most vulnerable, we must ensure they trust that our intentions are only humanitarian and our emblem is not linked to any other objective. We also need those with power, particularly states and donors, to help us maintain that trust by respecting and enabling neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian response. In many areas where we work today, however, extremely vulnerable people are being further marginalized by laws and policies that criminalize their plight and even render acts of kindness towards them illegal (see Handcuffing the helpers, page 8). At the same time, humanitarian organizations are being asked by major donors to participate in programmes with specific political aims (such as curbing migration). Both these trends could seri ously undermine the trust people have in us, potentially pushing them further from services that keep all our communities safer and healthier.

Report? We in the humanitarian sector are also taking a hard look at our own responsibilities. Following a series of scandals in recent years, organizations are taking steps to prevent fraud and abuse and to make our workforces and leadership ranks more inclusive. We are also working to improve coordination, provide better evidence of impact and develop better systems for listening and responding to people's concerns. Stories on all these themes can be found throughout this edition and on our website (www.rcrcmagazine.org).

Share! I don’t ask that you to ‘trust’ or ‘accept’ everything you read in these articles. But I do hope you consider, share and discuss some of the issues raised in the hope that we can all better understand this critical issue of trust and what it means to our shared humanity. Trust me: it’s the only way we’ll begin to solve today’s complex challenges and ensure that ‘trust’ and ‘accept’ are always chosen over ‘block’ and ‘deny’ when lives and human dignity are at stake.

By Malcolm Lucard, editor, Red Cross Red Crescent magazine