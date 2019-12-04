04 Dec 2019

Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the implementation of international humanitarian law: Guiding principles

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (297.42 KB)

The implementation of international humanitarian law is a primary objective of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. National Societies are well placed to promote implementation within their own countries. The Movement’s Statutes recognize the role played by the Societies in conjunction with their governments to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and to protect the red cross and red crescent emblems. The Societies’ contacts with the national authorities and other entities concerned and, in many cases, their own expertise in national and international law give them a key part to play in this field. They may also be able to draw on, or provide, advice and support within the Movement. National Societies are encouraged to make full use of these resources to promote the national implementation of humanitarian law.

