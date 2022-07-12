Recovering Learning: Are children and youth on track in skills development? [EN/AR]

Highlights

We are in a learning crisis. To give young people the best chance to succeed, we need to support them holistically. The first steps are to identify where children and youth are in building the range of skills they need, monitor progress in their development, and ensure that no child or young person is left behind.

Recovering Learning, published jointly by UNICEF and the Education Commission, supports these efforts by providing a comprehensive view of skills attainment among children and youth. The report highlights the need to improve tracking of progress in skills development, especially in light of the global priority to recover education in response to COVID-related disruptions.

To succeed in the global commitment to support the holistic development of children and young people, we need better and more inclusive data to recover and reimagine our education system RAPID-ly. We also need to mobilize increased and improved investment in education to finance transformation, including through innovative instruments.