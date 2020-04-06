Record number of alerts shows urgent need for rapid and early support to stop the spread of COVID-19

Start Network has received a record number of crisis alerts - with 85 in a single weekend - from members in 69 countries. The alerts were for Start Network's new COVID-19 fund launched to anticipate and respond to critical virus-related humanitarian needs in low-income countries.

The new Start Fund COVID-19 fund has been kickstarted with a donation from IKEA Foundation for €1.5M, and other donors are now being urgently sought.

The alerts are intended to prepare vulnerable communities for outbreaks and to limit the spread of the virus. They include:

Preparing communities in densely populated areas; communities overlooked by national responses due to status (such as migrants, refugees and internally displaced people, daily labourers, chronically ill people and the elderly)

Providing cash, and food to support to households that can no longer work due to lockdowns

Mass sensitisation of COVID-19 messaging of preventing the spread

The main activities, gaps that are being proposed include:

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) and distribution of hygiene kits, building or refurbishing handwashing stations, distributing water

Health – Medical equipment, including personal protective equipment, mass sensitisations and capacity building of community health workers

Food security and livelihoods, including cash distribution for food; supporting food supply chains

The new Start Fund COVID-19 is part of the Start Network’s existing funding mechanism, the Start Fund, which has enabled the network to get the fund set up quickly. Start Fund COVID-19 provides rapid funding for small to medium responses at the local level, neglected or underfunded aspects of the broader COVID-19 response and for early and anticipatory humanitarian action, needed before the virus spreads to vulnerable communities.

Read more about the Start Fund COVID-19