Record 50 million people internally displaced in 2019, report finds

The number of internally displaced people around the world who have been forced from their homes by conflict and disaster has reached an all-time high – 50.8 million last year – according to a new report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

The Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID), published annually by IDMC, which is part of the Norwegian Refugee Council, estimates that 45.7 million people are living in internal displacement as a result of conflict and violence in 61 countries. The majority of those people are in Syria, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Yemen and Afghanistan.

Read more on UN OCHA.