Record 36 million Africans forcibly displaced is 44 percent of global total

Conflict continues to drive Africa’s record levels of population displacement. Africa’s 36 million forcibly displaced persons represents 44 percent of the global total.

The number of forcibly displaced people (internally displaced, refugees, asylum seekers) in Africa continued its uninterrupted escalation over the past decade - expanding by 12 percent (3.7 million people) in the past year. The record 36 million people currently displaced is triple the figure of a decade earlier.

Forced displacement is an outcome of conflict, violence, and persecution. Roughly 75 percent of all forced displacement in Africa are internally displaced people. This displacement then causes strains on surrounding communities and countries that must absorb these sudden, unplanned population movements. Seven countries were responsible for the lion’s share of the past year’s increase.