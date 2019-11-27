Recommendations to states on steps to protect human rights at COP25
As parties to the 25th Conference of the Parties of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change prepare to gather in Madrid between 2-13 December 2019, Amnesty International is calling on them to take the bold cooperative measures that are needed to make meaningful progress in protecting human rights in the face of the climate crisis. The document outlines why climate change is a global human rights emergency and provides recommendations for states to consider during the negotiations.