Recommendations: SRHR and Climate Action

The climate crisis negatively impacts sexual and reproductive health, and the ability to realize fundamental human rights. Climate change is a multiplier of existing health vulnerabilities and is a major threat to the vision of human-centred sustainable development. Climate change is not gender neutral: it disproportionately affects the most vulnerable women and girls.

Gender-based violence and child marriage are known to increase in times of insecurity and increased vulnerability. True climate justice is not possible without considering gender equality — and true gender equality is only possible when sexual and reproductive health and rights are fully realized.

Read UNFPA's recommendations on achieving sexual and reproductive health and rights and climate action.