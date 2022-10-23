Recommendations for humanitarian and development donors to strengthen the provision of contraceptive services for people affected by crises

The Women’s Refugee Commission completed a landscaping assessment from 2018–2020 to evaluate and build the evidence base on barriers, opportunities, and effective strategies to provide contraceptive services to people affected by crises. Despite some progress made toward making contraceptives available in humanitarian settings, decision-makers continue to underprioritize contraceptive services in humanitarian health funding and programming, even as humanitarian needs are climbing at an unprecedented pace. This inattention undercuts the efficacy of humanitarian assistance and does a significant disservice to crisis-affected individuals.

Based on the findings from the assessment, WRC is partnering with the Inter-Agency Working Group on Reproductive Health in Crises (IAWG) and FP2030 to develop targeted recommendations to four sets of key stakeholders: donors, governments, humanitarian agencies, and development agencies. The briefs will provide each of these groups of decision-makers with recommendations to advance access to contraceptive services for people affected by crises.