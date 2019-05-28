28 May 2019

Recommendations for data collection, analysis and reporting on anthropometric indicators in children under 5 years of age

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 28 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.28 MB)

This report was developed by a working group (WG) established by the WHO-UNICEF Technical Expert Advisory Group on Nutrition Monitoring (TEAM) and details standardized methods for generating representative malnutrition estimates based on anthropometric data relating to weight, length/height and age in children under 5 years of age. The guidance includes recommended steps for planning, collecting, analyzing and reporting on child malnutrition estimates. Some steps and recommendations included in the report are evidence-based while others were based on practical experience and expert advice of the working group members. Further research is required to provide a wider range of evidence-based recommendations.

