Recommendations for adjusting food distribution standard operating procedures in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak Version 2 – 13 march 2020

As the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in an unpredictable manner it presents a growing risk to WFP personnel, Cooperating Partners (CP) and beneficiaries, particularly during food distributions.

This document aims to guide the revision of Food Distribution Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the COVID-19 context at the country level, to minimize the risk of exposure of personnel, partners and beneficiaries. Adjustments to existing food distribution SOPs should be in alignment with country-specific guidance shared by the relevant health authorities and partners (e.g. Ministry of Health, WHO), where available.

For WFP Offices, these guidelines should be read in conjunction with the Emergency Pocketbook chapter on Implementing an emergency response, which supersedes the 2005/2006 GFD guidelines.