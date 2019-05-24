24 May 2019

Recommendations for the 2019 Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict

Report
from Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (994.82 KB)

May 24, 2019 – In this policy note, Watchlist makes specific recommendations to the UN Secretary-General regarding the list of perpetrators of child rights violations in his forthcoming annual report on children and armed conflict. Drawing on UN-verified information and other credible reports, Watchlist makes recommendations regarding parties that should be added to the annexes of the Secretary-General’s report and listings that should be expanded to include additional violations. In cases where parties have already been listed in the annexes of the Secretary-General’s 2018 report on children and armed conflict, Watchlist has not made recommendations.

The findings and recommendations are meant to inform the Secretary-General’s decision-making process, as well as to advance discussions regarding the next steps the UN could take, both at headquarters and in conflict-affected countries, to more comprehensively address the issue of child rights violations in all relevant situations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.