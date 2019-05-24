Recommendations for the 2019 Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict

May 24, 2019 – In this policy note, Watchlist makes specific recommendations to the UN Secretary-General regarding the list of perpetrators of child rights violations in his forthcoming annual report on children and armed conflict. Drawing on UN-verified information and other credible reports, Watchlist makes recommendations regarding parties that should be added to the annexes of the Secretary-General’s report and listings that should be expanded to include additional violations. In cases where parties have already been listed in the annexes of the Secretary-General’s 2018 report on children and armed conflict, Watchlist has not made recommendations.

The findings and recommendations are meant to inform the Secretary-General’s decision-making process, as well as to advance discussions regarding the next steps the UN could take, both at headquarters and in conflict-affected countries, to more comprehensively address the issue of child rights violations in all relevant situations.