Reckless vote decimates aid for years and does untold damage to Britain’s standing, says Christian Aid

Responding to today’s House of Commons vote on the aid cut, Pete Moorey, Christian Aid's head of UK advocacy and campaigns, said:

“This reckless and controversial vote will essentially decimate aid for years to come. It beggars belief that, in the middle of a global pandemic with extreme poverty rising, we are turning our backs on the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world.

“Rather than listening to current and former Archbishops, Cardinals and church leaders across the UK, this last minute vote speaks of a government trying to escape its responsibilities to the world’s poorest people.

“This decision will do untold damage to Britain’s standing and reputation at home and abroad. We will continue to oppose these cuts. Now more than ever, the UK should be leading the way in tackling crises such as climate change, Covid, and conflict that are affecting so many of the world’s poorest communities.”

Contacts

For further information please email James Macintyre on jmacintyre@christian-aid.org