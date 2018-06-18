Reaping the benefits of the Grand Bargain – before it’s too late

Two years ago, governments, UN agencies and NGOs agreed on a package of ten reforms to make financing for humanitarian response more efficient and effective. “The Grand Bargain” was born – but we are still far away from reaping its full potential benefits.

World leaders meeting at the World Humanitarian Summit in May 2016 agreed on what has been termed “The Grand Bargain”. The Grand Bargain sets an ambitious target for governments, United Nations agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to save one billion USD over five years by making the system more efficient. At a time when humanitarian needs have reached record-levels while financial resources available are unable to keep pace, the ultimate winners from this bargain will be people affected by crises all over the world.

Only a handful of times in the history of humanitarian aid have NGOs had such a distinct opportunity to work as equal partners with governments and UN agencies to actively engage in the reform of the humanitarian system and influence its outcome.

Still, as signatories meet in New York this month to mark the commencement of the third year of the process, many are far from harvesting the full potential of their role in the Grand Bargain.

To ensure the Grand Bargain lives up to its potential, the Norwegian Refugee Council believes signatories and in particular NGOs play a key role by focusing on:

1: Grand Bargain must bring changes to the field

A research study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) determined that if major humanitarian donors consistently used the same cost classification and financial reporting formats, the organisation would save approximately 40,000 hours per year. Sector-wide, the measure would free up hundreds of thousands of hours, with cost savings that would be much better used in delivering aid to the people in need. Commitments from the Grand Bargain must therefore bring real change to the field, especially if we are to engage those actually delivering aid.

While not exclusively, NGOs will play a major role in bringing these reforms to the field and adapting their operations to become more efficient and effective. Concrete initiatives, such as the pilot on harmonised narrative reporting, have provided an opportunity to showcase concrete change at field level. NRC suggested further solutions with concrete impact in the field, including harmonisation of cost classifications and financial reporting.

2: The time to act is now

We must set the bar high and hold ourselves, and others, accountable. Setting ambitious and measurable success indicators should be a priority – as long as the process does not divert resources from the ongoing initiatives. As observed by the Grand Bargain Eminent Person Kristalina Georgieva, “as a multi-stakeholder platform, the Grand Bargain is both unique and important.”

We cannot continue to dither; the Grand Bargain needs to live up to its potential. 2018 is the year to deliver change. Change that we owe to the people we seek to assist, and to the people that entrust us by donating to our work.

NGOs can play a pivotal role due to their proximity to communities and understanding of the operational implications of high-level policy decisions, and should be more present in decision making processes. Co-conveners and facilitation group members have to play a role in including NGOs more systematically and promote their role as real agents of change. Stepping-up and formalising the role of NGO co-champions could be a first step in this direction.

As the old riddle goes, there were three frogs on a log, one decided to jump into the water. How many frogs are left? Still three. One decided to jump, but took no action. In May 2016, we decided to jump as a community – let’s not leave it at that. Fellow NGOs, this is a call to action. Resource. Prioritise. Participate. This is our chance to make a difference.