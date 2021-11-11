World
From RealTime Evaluation to Real-Time Learning: Exploring new approaches from the COVID-19 response
This paper reviews the RTL approaches that have been adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic and draws out lessons and implications for future evaluation practice. World Vision's Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) team, together with other ALNAP members, supported this evaluation of recent real-time learning exercises, sharing the experiences gleaned from our largest ever real-time learning exercise during the first year of our global COVID-19 pandemic Response.