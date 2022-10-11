Realising every girl’s right to flourish: A review of progress on the 10th anniversary of International Day of the Girl

Under international law, all girls throughout the world enjoy a variety of rights that entitle them not only to survive but to develop to their full potential on equal terms with others.

The rights are contained in an array of global and regional treaties, all of which require countries to respect, protect and promote them – and if all girls are indeed to flourish, it is essential that these commitments are honoured with wholehearted resolve.

Concerned by slow progress in this regard, the girls’ rights movement engaged in advocacy that led to the United Nations’ (UN) designation of 11 October as the International Day of the Girl (IDG). IDG was first observed in 2012 and has continued since then to be an occasion for giving visibility to girls and reminding the global community of its duty to realise their rights through stronger leadership, stronger policies and laws, and stronger, better-resourced implementation of these policies and laws.

In 2022, we observe the 10th IDG, which is an opportune moment to take stock of the journey so far towards achieving lasting change and gender equality for girls.