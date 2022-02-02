Real Time Learning (RTL) COVID 19 global operation: How are the IFRC secretariat and National Societies learning from the COVID 19 pandemic to prepare and address multiple hazards ?

Context

Climate change has become one of the greatest threats facing communities worldwide. Some countries are affected not by one, but rather multiple type of disasters and/or other type of disasters at the same time. This coupled with the current COVID-19 pandemic has at times affected people’s health and livelihoods, economies, health systems and the potential of countries to manage and recover from these crises. Front line workers who were always ready to respond were also now affected by the pandemic which did create a challenge and/or new way of working to allow National Societies and its volunteers continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.

Despite the constraints (lockdowns, limited human resources, funding constraints), it did appear that the IFRC network (IFRC Secretariat and National Society staff and volunteers) were able to quickly adapt their ways to continue “their business as usual,” and provide essential life saving assistance to those in need. Challenges and opportunities did occur, and this Real Time Learning would like to learn from them to see how these learnings could help the Movement) better prepare and address multiple hazards in the future.

This Real Time Learning is based on feedback received from 104 targeted stakeholder in 6 different locations around the world. It is hoped that findings and recommendations from this RTL can complement the data collected from other initiatives led by the Anticipation Hub, the Africa Disaster Management Advisory Group, IFRC’s Forecast Based Financing, IFRC’s Preparedness for Effective Response process and the Disaster Relief and Emergency Fund learning in contributing towards improving processes and systems in addressing multiple hazards.