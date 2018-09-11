Real-time accountability partnership: Action on Protection from GBV in Emergencies

The Real-Time Accountability Partnership (RTAP) convenes key humanitarian agencies to work toward system-wide accountability for genderbased violence (GBV) prevention and response in emergencies. Our goal as a partnership is that all actors prioritize and coordinate GBV response services and integrate GBV prevention across sectors from the outset of an emergency.

THEORY OF CHANGE. RTAP’s intended long-term impact is that women and girls are free from all forms and threats of GBV in emergencies. RTAP supports progress toward that impact by ensuring action required to achieve the prioritization, integration and coordination of GBV across humanitarian assistance and protection.

ACTION FRAMEWORK. RTAP has captured responsibilities related to leadership and prioritization of GBV in an Action Framework. This matrix pulls into one place priority actions that are the responsibility of donors, humanitarian coordinators, humanitarian country teams, cluster leads, GBV coordination leads, and non-governmental organizations.

RTAP stakeholders in a specific context use the Action Framework to help them identify the most critical and challenging areas for action to ensure that GBV response and prevention are prioritized, integrated and coordinated in humanitarian assistance; and then to plan to address those gaps.