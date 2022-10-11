Real Choices, Real Lives: Girls Challenging the Gender Rules Synthesis Report

Introduction

Since 2007, Plan International UK has been following the lives of girls across nine countries in three regions (see Map 1).1 Our qualitative longitudinal study, Real Choices, Real Lives, provides significant insights into the choices, decisions, and realities that shape girls’ lives as they grow up in a gendered world (see Box 1 and Annex).

Given our position as an organisation promoting children’s rights, with a focus on adolescent girls, the evidence from Real Choices, Real Lives holds value for informing our gender transformative programming and policy work, as well as that of others in the field.2 As such, evidence from the study is targeted at international development practitioners and policy makers, as well as the development research community.

The study identifies the strength of gendered expectations, but also that there is potential for gender norms to shift – with girls, and their families, questioning what is considered appropriate and beginning to do things differently, or aspiring to things being different. In 2019, three regionallyfocused reports analysed the Real Choices, Real Lives’ longitudinal data to explore when, where, how, and why the Cohort girls challenge gendered norms in their lives.

The first report looked at the 37 girls and their families in the Cohort’s three SubSaharan African countries – Benin, Togo, and Uganda,3 the second report looked at the 46 girls and their families in the three South East Asian countries – Cambodia, the Philippines, and Vietnam,4 and the third report looked at the 35 girls and their families in the three Latin American and Caribbean countries – Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador.5 Each report looked in depth at the specific context of the girls through a selection of detailed case studies. In doing so, our analysis sought to understand varying influences that may be playing a role in how/why the girls reproduce or question/challenge gendered norms.

Our analysis up to when the girls turned 12 provides the foundation for considering whether they will continue to hold the same attitudes/beliefs as they grow older, and how outcomes in their lives might be influenced. The longitudinal nature of Real Choices, Real Lives means it is uniquely placed to track this as the girls continue to develop through adolescence.

This information can be used to inform programming and policy within the international development community to take account of girls’ contexts and facilitate positive social change.

This report is a synthesis of the findings of the three regional reports, looking at the similarities and differences in where, how, and why the Cohort girls across the nine countries are challenging the gender rules