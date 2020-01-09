Ready to Change? Building flexibility into the triple nexus

Executive Summary – Flexibility in the ‘nexus’

The importance of linking relief and longer-term development is far from a new idea – it is a pernicious challenge that the humanitarian system has recognised, debated and grappled with for decades. In its most recent formulation, it is known as the ‘humanitarian–development–peace nexus’.

While still largely conceptual, ‘nexus’ programming aims to address acute and chronic needs in a manner that is oscillating or concurrent rather than sequential and linear. This is based on an understanding that crisis-affected populations rarely experience humanitarian and development needs as compartmentalised realities. Nexus programmes also seek to overcome the rigidity of typical humanitarian or development approaches by remaining extremely context-driven and by focusing on evolving local contexts and dynamics. A key component in their ability to do this centres on an agency’s flexibility.

Flexibility, defined as ‘the range and speed within which an organisation can respond to changes in its operating environment’ (Obrecht, 2019, p19), has been lost to some degree in the humanitarian system.

In part, this is due to the structures of international aid funding that have historically tackled long-term complex crises with short-term, often earmarked, funding. It is also because of siloed work cultures and differing analytical tools and ways of thinking about problems across humanitarian, development and peacebuilding staff. As a result there has been a loss of effectiveness in being able to meet oscillating acute and chronic needs.

This study is aimed at agencies interested in working in the nexus and that seek to understand what flexibility looks like, what it can achieve in such contexts, and how it can be achieved.

Three case studies were developed as part of this study from multi-mandate agencies that are developing and delivering more intentional flexible approaches in fragile contexts. These approaches included both anticipatory strategies (considering change that can reasonably be expected to occur in the given context and the corresponding response needed to meet such change) and adaptive strategies (when changes are difficult to anticipate). The agencies profiled were: Christian Aid in Burundi and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of the Humanitarian Programme Plan; World Vision in DRC as part of the Fragile Context Programme Approach; and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in DRC and Cameroon as part of the Integrated Programming approach.

All of the agencies profiled were attempting to offer multi-sectoral programmes that could address a range of needs, along with root causes of vulnerability. In terms of anticipatory strategies, which enhance flexibility by planning for alternative options in advance, the different organisational approaches and programme designs fell along a spectrum. At one end, there was an extremely considered and predictive approach based on scenario planning by World Vision; in the middle there was an approach by NRC which classified intervention zones according to different phases and anticipated in which direction a given area was likely to move; and at the other end was a holistic approach to address needs simultaneously run by Christian Aid.

Across the three case studies numerous barriers persisted to responding flexibly as needs changed. One of the biggest challenges was that any experimentation with more flexible approaches suffers from a catch-22 situation: If agencies had not piloted new flexible approaches, then they were often unable to access bigger funding; however, without flexible funding, agencies are limited in how they can experiment in a pilot.

Donor interest does not typically materialise in a formal manner (i.e. with funding) until substantial work has been carried out on a new idea.

Other barriers largely related to a gap between funding behaviour and policy commitments to the nexus and flexibility; difficulties in hiring staff with the right skills and mindset to deliver longer-term thinking in crises; and reporting systems which took time and effort inappropriate to the speed with which staff needed to move in fragile contexts. The persistence of these barriers provides further evidence to arguments calling for a need to re-look and re-think how flexibility and working in the nexus need to be addressed at a higher level, in a way that is capable of creating cascading change through the system.

As evidenced by both this study and wider research being undertaken by the Active Learning Network for Accountability and Performance in Humanitarian Action (ALNAP), the benefits of greater intentionality around flexibility, and especially in fragile contexts, are three-fold.

Firstly, staff know that programming is set up to help them adapt quickly, that they are not in a rigid system, and that success is about listening to and improving alongside the community. When there is supportive leadership and a permissive culture to make changes to original plans, staff report feeling more comfortable in justifying decisions to change or not to change. This is heightened when regular meetings between staff and communities are embedded into programmes so that it is possible to track and anticipate changes in near real-time. Moreover, bringing together cross-functional and multi-sectoral teams to be on hand to address the range of small to large perceived or real constraints that may arise enables discussions on the different and most effective response options to use in a given situation.

Secondly, anticipatory approaches to nexus programming serve to make complex situations less daunting for staff; scenarios or phases have already been thought through and anticipated, and measures are already in place to help prevent emergency situations from derailing the long-term transitions for which agencies and communities are striving. Having a guiding flexible framework, based on a thorough and deep context analysis, and integrating key specialists in humanitarian and development teams within and across sectors in the design of programmes lay the foundation for identifying where smooth transitions between emergency and long-term activities can be made.

Finally, adaptive approaches to nexus programming are critical in maintaining the effectiveness and relevance of a given programme. Across the three organisations, anticipatory planning tended to be stronger than adaptive management. Plans did indeed help to make sense of complexity but these needed to be better paired with adaptive management approaches that would enable greater responsiveness to unpredictable events in the volatile, fragile contexts.