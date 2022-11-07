Read, Connect, Act: United Nations and University of Virginia Launch Humanitarian Book Club to Spur Action to Help People in Need

Humanitarian Book Club connects readers and relief experts from around the world to inspire real action for people caught up in crises

(New York, 7 November 2022) Today’s launch of Read for Action: the Humanitarian Book Club kicks off a unique, global initiative that connects book lovers and relief experts to inspire fresh ideas and real action to alleviate human suffering caused by violent conflict and the climate crisis.

Created by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the University of Virginia (UVA) Humanitarian Collaborative, and funded by the UVA Environmental Resilience Institute, the book club is an online initiative bringing together readers, authors, humanitarian experts and academics through the online discussion platform Discord. Participants will debate and analyse curated books about humanitarian challenges and find ways to take meaningful action.

“Our project draws on fiction to increase public awareness, stimulate constructive dialogue and, most importantly, spur action to help people trapped in crises,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. “We want to encourage people to read, connect and act together for a greater good.”

Kirsten Gelsdorf and Dr. Adrienne Ghaly of the UVA Humanitarian Collaborative said: “By bringing together the power of fiction with the realities of global humanitarian response, we aim to create a community of readers engaged in pro-climate and pro-humanitarian action.”

This new initiative is being launched as the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, gets under way in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt. The book club’s first series of online discussions, running from 7 November to 7 December, will explore The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger, which tells the story of lives upended by climatic catastrophe.

“I'm eager to be part of these new conversations around fiction and humanitarian action, and I am excited to see how the various constituencies involved in Read for Action engage the important questions at the center of the project,” said Mr. Holsinger.

Readers are invited to sign up to Discord today to join the author, experts, scholars and fellow readers for in-depth discussions, Q&As and livestreamed events.

The book club’s website lists details of upcoming discussions on Mohsin Hamid's Exit West (15 January – 15 February) and Imbolo Mbue's How Beautiful We Were (20 February – 20 March).

