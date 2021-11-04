Reaction to WHO emergency use for Covaxin - Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine

In response to the announcement that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted emergency use for the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in India, People’s Vaccine Alliance spokesperson and Oxfam Health Policy Manager, Anna Marriott, said:

“Another approved vaccine to fight COVID-19 is fantastic news. We strongly encourage Bharat Biotech to show pandemic leadership and do the right thing for humanity by agreeing to share the vaccine technology and rights with the WHO's COVID Technology Access Pool, so that more manufacturers around the world can produce them.

“Today's vaccine apartheid between rich and poor countries has been created by the monopolies of companies like Pfizer and Moderna who have consistently put obscene profits before saving lives and we urge Bharat Biotech not to follow in their footsteps.

“This decision should also silence those who have claimed that the experience and expertise to develop and manufacture life-saving medicines and vaccines do not exist in developing countries. Those claims were wrong for HIV two decades ago, and they are wrong now.”

Contact information

Sarah Dransfield in the UK | sdransfield@oxfam.org.uk | +447884114825

Annie Thériault in Peru | annie.theriault@oxfam.org | +51 936 307 990

For updates, please follow @Oxfam

Please support Oxfam's Coronavirus Response Appeal.