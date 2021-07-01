Re-thinking the displacement financing architecture: The Horn of Africa, April 2021

This study is concerned with the role that aid financing can play in delivering solutions to displacement. It was commissioned to provide practical lessons and recommendations to stimulate dialogue and critical reflection on how to improve the displacement financing architecture in the Horn of Africa. The study is intended to complement commitments, policy studies, and evidence produced at the global level by adding real world evidence and examples drawn from concerted efforts during the last five years to accelerate progress in achieving solutions to displacement in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.