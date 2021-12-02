RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 October 2021

Summary of Key Trends

• In October 2021, 3,037 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is less than the previous month (3,929). The total cumulative number of new arrivals 26,280 in 2021 is lower to the trends observed in 2020 (47,460) and 2019 (42,450) for the same period.

• Furthermore, 117 asylum applications were filed in October compared to 170 in September representing an increase of 31%. Since January 2021, only 6 % of the 20,167 persons who expressed intentions to seek asylum have lodged asylum claims.

• In October, 19 positives first-instance decisions were taken 10 refugee status and 9 complementary form of protection). Since the beginning of the year, 137 applications were rejected, and xx asylum applications were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

• In October the authorities in the Western Balkans region conducted 24 interviews out of which 38% were conducted in Serbia, 13% in Kosovo*, and 21% in Montenegro. The number of interviews conducted in October 2021 is less than in October 2020 (48 interviews).

• At the end of October 2021, 516 decisions were still pending which is left compared to the situation in 2020 (785).

• In 2021, 10% (119) of all applications have been submitted by women (18+) and 17% (198) by children (boys & girls), including 37 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC).