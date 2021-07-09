RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 May 2021

Summary of Key Trends

In May 2021, 2,103 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is 19% lower than in the previous month (2,610). The total cumulative number (10,423) of new arrivals in 2021 is lower to the trends observed in 2020 (15,398) and 2019 (15,431) for the same period.

Furthermore, 76 asylum applications were filed in May compared to 130 in April representing decrease of 41.5%. Since January 2021, only 6 % of the 7,230 persons who expressed intentions to seek asylum have lodged asylum claims.

In May, two positives first-instance decisions were taken (zero refugee status and two complementary form of protection). Since the beginning of the year, 63 applications were rejected, and 1,512 asylum applications were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

In May the authorities in the Western Balkans region conducted 26 interviews out of which 58% were conducted in Serbia. The number of interviews conducted in May 2021 is higher than in May 2020 (9 interviews).

At the end of May 2021, 593 decisions were still pending which is half compared to the situation in 2020.