RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 May 2020

Summary of key trends observed

In May the number of arrivals in the region has increased by 145% compared to the previous month. This is an indication that COVID-19 situation and potentially the end of the crisis is not stopping the mixed migration flows. However due to some country internal situation or measures movements could be constraints. The reported intentions to apply for asylum started again after a stop due to COVID-19, the intentions were multiplied by almost 5 compared to April. At the same time, the overall number of submitted asylum applications in the Western Balkans has increased of 150% compared to April.

In comparison to data reported in April 2020, the percentage of submitted intentions that turned into actual asylum applications in May 2020 has decreased of 1 point with a rate of 16% of them. With the change of policy in Kosovo* and with retroactive updates currently ongoing, this rate may change again.

For this may, unless rejections no first instance decisions were reached from the total of 3,417 asylum applications in 2020. The total number of new granted refugee status in 2020 is still 7 persons, in addition 8 persons were provided subsidiary protection status while 71 other applications were rejected. Since January 1357 submissions were closed, because applicants absconded the asylum procedure. The COVID-19 situation has reduced all activities and therefore the asylum procedures have been impacted drastically, however in May 9 interviews were conducted in the region. Therefore, it’s a sign that asylum procedure is starting again.

The total number of pending decisions recorded stands at 1,026 for the month of May. This is a decrease of 20% compared to April. The capacity of asylum authorities remains low compared to the total number of asylum applications in the region.