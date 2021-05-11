RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 March 2021

Summary of Key Trends

In March 2021, as the weather is getting warmer, 2,995 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is 140% higher than in February (1,248). However, the total cumulative number (5,710) of new arrivals in 2021 is lower to trends observed in 2020 (12,184) and 2019 (8,844).

Furthermore, 123 asylum applications were filed in March compared to 47 in February representing increase of 161%. Since January 2021, only 8 % of the 3,143 persons who expressed intentions to seek asylum were formalized into claims.

In March, seven positives first-instance decisions were taken including, two receiving refugee status and five complementary form of protection. Since the beginning of the year, 39 applications were rejected and 581 asylum applications were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

In March the authorities in the Western Balkans region conducted 20 interviews out of which 75% were conducted in Bosnia and Herzegovina (40%) and Montenegro (35%). The number of interviews conducted in March 2021 is comparable to March 2020.

At the end of March 2021, 698 decisions were still pending which is also similar to the trend in 2020.