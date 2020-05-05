RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 March 2020

Summary of key trends observed

In March the number of arrivals in the region has decreased by 46% compared to the previous month. This trend is due to COVID-19 situation and to some complete closure of borders between countries. The reported intentions to apply for asylum decreased by 16.6% compared to February. At the same time, the overall number of submitted asylum applications in the Western Balkans has decreased by 57% compared to February.

In comparison to data reported in January 2020, the percentage of submitted intentions that turned into actual asylum applications in February 2020 is stable with a rate of 8% of them.

For this third month of the year, no first instance decision was reached (compared to 6 in February 2020) from the total of 3,361 asylum applications in 2020. The total number of new granted refugee status in 2020 is still 6 cases, in addition 6 cases were provided subsidiary protection status while 33 other applications were rejected. Since January, 1101 cases were closed, because applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

The total number of pending decisions recorded stands at 1,326 for the month of March. This is an increase of 28.6% compared to February. This is a worrisome trend considering that the total number of asylum decisions on the first instance remains low compared to the remaining pending cases.