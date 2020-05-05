World + 20 more

RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 March 2020

Summary of key trends observed

  • In March the number of arrivals in the region has decreased by 46% compared to the previous month. This trend is due to COVID-19 situation and to some complete closure of borders between countries. The reported intentions to apply for asylum decreased by 16.6% compared to February. At the same time, the overall number of submitted asylum applications in the Western Balkans has decreased by 57% compared to February.

  • In comparison to data reported in January 2020, the percentage of submitted intentions that turned into actual asylum applications in February 2020 is stable with a rate of 8% of them.

  • For this third month of the year, no first instance decision was reached (compared to 6 in February 2020) from the total of 3,361 asylum applications in 2020. The total number of new granted refugee status in 2020 is still 6 cases, in addition 6 cases were provided subsidiary protection status while 33 other applications were rejected. Since January, 1101 cases were closed, because applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

  • The total number of pending decisions recorded stands at 1,326 for the month of March. This is an increase of 28.6% compared to February. This is a worrisome trend considering that the total number of asylum decisions on the first instance remains low compared to the remaining pending cases.

  • In March 2020, women represent over 16.4% (96) of the monthly new applications. Compared to February (14%, 194), it’s an increasing rate even if the absolute number has been divided by more than 2. In addition, there were 157 children including 19 UASC (12.1%) among applicants compared to 332 (56 UASC) in February 2020.

