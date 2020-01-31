RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 January 2020

In January, the number of arrivals in the region has increased by 7% compared to the previous month. This is somehow different to the previous year where the number of arrivals went downwards during January probably linked to seasonal conditions. Unlike the number of arrivals, the reported intentions to apply for asylum decreased by 36% compared to December 2019. At the same time, the overall number of submitted asylum applications in the Western Balkans (Albania,

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia) has increased by 33.6% compared to end 2019.

In comparison to data reported in December 2019, the percentage of submitted intentions that turned into actual asylum applications in January 2020 has increased from 6% to 11% despite of a smaller number of individuals who have expressed interest to seek asylum.

For this first month of the year, only one first instance decision was reached (compared to two in January 2019) from 1,413 asylum applications. The number of new granted refugee status was only 1, no cases were provided subsidiary protection status while 6 other applications were rejected. 355 cases were closed, because applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

The total number of pending decisions recorded stands at 1505 for the month of January. This is an increase of 2.5% compared to December 2019. This is a worrisome trend considering that the total number of asylum decisions on the first instance remains low (only 7 decisions out of the 1,413 asylum applications lodged during January).

In January 2020, women represent over 8% (170) of the total applications compared to December 2019 (18.8%, 121). In addition, there were 188 children including 10 UASC (13.3%) among applicants compared to 157 (25 UASC) in December 2019.

