06 Feb 2020

RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 December 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Summary of key trends observed

  • In December, as the harsh winter conditions are setting in, the overall number of submitted asylum applications in the Western Balkans (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia) has decreased by 37%.
    Similarly, the recorded number of arrivals in the region has decreased by 42.2% compared to the previous month. Similar seasonal trends were observed last year. Furthermore, the reported intentions to apply for asylum is in correlations with the new arrivals decrease from 5’152 to 3’588 persons. This can indicate that the rather lengthy waiting period for the first instance governmental decisions on asylum are possibly adversely affecting their decisions to pursue asylum avenues in the Western Balkans over continuing their journey onwards. Perceptions of prospective asylum-seekers on integration opportunities are thus not very encouraging.

  • Latest data revealed that only 6% of the intentions are converted into formal asylum applications. This proportion is now stable over the last months. It is important to analyse and compare this continuing trend with the relevant data on the asylum decisions and their respective grounds once available, at the end of the year.

  • Current 2019 asylum processing trend analysis indicate that out of the total of 12’210 applications for asylum, only 282 first instance decisions have been reached (only 2.3% of the overall number of applications). At the same time, out of this limited number of decisions, only 18% of them correlate to granting the refugee status, while 52.5% of applications were rejected.

  • The total number of pending decisions recorded stands at above 1467 for December. Most applications were closed, because applicant absconded the asylum procedure. It is important to note that throughout the region in December five cases were granted refugee and six cases were provided with subsidiary protection status.

  • Age, gender and vulnerability indicate that number of applications by female asylum seekers and children would indicate they are more impacted by the worsening conditions. In December, women represented 18.8% of total applications compared to November of X%. The December trend analysis indicates some 157 children (only 25 UASC) among applicants compared to X in November.

