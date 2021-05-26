RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 31 April 2021

Summary of Key Trends

In April 2021, 2,610 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is 13% lower than in March (2,995). The total cumulative number (8,319) of new arrivals in 2021 is lower than the trends observed in 2020 (13,114) and 2019 (11,753).

Furthermore, 130 asylum applications were filed in April compared to 123 in March representing increase of 5.7%. Since January 2021, only 7 % of the 4,893 persons who expressed intentions to seek asylum have lodged asylum claims.

In April, nineteen positives first-instance decisions were taken (five refugee status and fourteen complementary form of protection). Since the beginning of the year, 50 applications were rejected and 976 asylum applications were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

In April the authorities in the Western Balkans region conducted 21 interviews out of which 82% were conducted in three countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina (29%), Kosovo (29%), and Serbia (24%). The number of interviews conducted in April 2021 is higher than in April 2020, which.

At the end of April 2021, 692 decisions were still pending which is half compared to the situation in 2020.