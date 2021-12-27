RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 30 November 2021

Summary of Key Trends

• In November 2021, some 1,700 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is less than the previous month (3,000). The total cumulative number of new arrivals 27,950 in 2021 is lower to the trends observed in 2020 (58,860) and 2019 (47,500) for the same period.

• Furthermore, 95 asylum applications were filed in November compared to 117 in October representing a decrease of 18%. Since January 2021, only 6 % of the 20,530 persons who expressed intentions to seek asylum have lodged asylum claims.

• In November 6 positives first-instance decisions were taken 1 refugee status and 5 complementary form of protection). Since the beginning of the year, 165 applications were rejected, and 926 asylum applications were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

• In November the authorities in the Western Balkans region conducted 21 interviews out of which 19% in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 24% in Kosovo*, 38% in Montenegro, 14% in North Macedonia and 5% were conducted in Serbia,. No interview this month in Albania. 17 interviews were conducted in October 2021.

• At the end of November 2021, 513 decisions were still pending which is left compared to the situation in 2020 (583).

• In November 2021, 9% (9) of all applications have been submitted by women (18+) and 14% (13) by children (boys & girls), including 5 unaccompanied and separated children