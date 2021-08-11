RBE - Western Balkans - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed, as of 30 June 2021

Summary of Key Trends

In June 2021, 2,979 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is 42% higher than in the previous month (2,104).

The total cumulative number (13,403) of new arrivals in 2021 is lower to the trends observed in 2020 (20,770) and 2019 (19,498) for the same period.

Furthermore, 113 asylum applications were filed in June compared to 76 in May representing an increase of 48.7%. Since January 2021, only 5 % of the 9,579 persons who expressed intentions to seek asylum have lodged asylum claims.

In June, four positives first-instance decisions were taken (two refugee status and two complementary form of protection). Since the beginning of the year, 73 applications were rejected, and 1,659 asylum applications were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure.

In June the authorities in the Western Balkans region conducted 30 interviews out of which 46.7% were conducted in Serbia, and 20% in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The number of interviews conducted in June 2021 is higher than in June 2020 (26 interviews).

At the end of June 2021, 467 decisions were still pending which is half compared to the situation in 2020.