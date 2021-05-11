Rape as a grave, systematic and widespread human rights violation, a crime and a manifestation of gender-based violence against women and girls, and its prevention - Report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women (A/HRC/47/26)

Human Rights Council

Summary

In the present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 41/17, the Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences, Dubravka Šimonović, describes the activities that she has undertaken and addresses the theme of rape as a grave, systematic and widespread human rights violation, a crime and a manifestation of gender-based violence against women and girls, and its prevention.

I. Introduction

1. The present report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences, Dubravka Šimonović, is submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to its resolution 41/17. In the report, the Special Rapporteur addresses rape as a grave, systematic and widespread human rights violation, a crime and a manifestation of genderbased violence against women, and presents recommendations for its prevention through the harmonization of national criminal laws with international standards and jurisprudence on rape, both in peacetime and during conflict. This report is accompanied by a framework for model legislation on rape, envisaged as a harmonization tool.