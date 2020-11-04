World + 12 more
Raising the bar - Promising Practices for Refugee Education from UNHCR and Educate A Child
Attachments
Since 2012, UNHCR and Educate A Child, a global programme of the Education Above All Foundation, have been working together to enhance access to quality primary education for displaced children throughout Africa, Asia and the Middle East. As of December 2019, this partnership has resulted in the enrolment of more than 1.2 million out-of-school children. This document captures a selection of promising practices from the field.